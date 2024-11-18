Two arrested carrying 102-kg poppy husk in modified truck in Jalandhar

Jalandhar rural police claim to have busted an interstate poppy husk smuggling network and arrested two smugglers with 102 kg of poppy husk being transported in a specially modified truck. SSP Khakh said that preliminary investigations have revealed the syndicate’s interstate operations (HT Photo)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said that police teams have impounded the truck (HP-12-D-8481) following intelligence inputs regarding movement of large consignment of poppy husk.

Special teams were constituted, which intercepted the truck during special checking at T-point on Moga-Jalandhar highway, he added

Those arrested have been identified as Harpreet Singh alias Happy son of Darshan Singh of Kathunangal, Amritsar rural and Varinder Singh alias Raju son of Malkit Singh of Thatta Nawan, Talwandi Chaudrian, Kapurthala, he said, while adding that two more accused identified as Sonu of Daulewala, Kot Ise Khan, Moga and Karan of Saichan, Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala are currently absconding.

SSP Khakh said that preliminary investigations have revealed the syndicate’s interstate operations, with key figures operating from Kapurthala and Goindwal jails directing the drug trade from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh into Punjab.

He said that the investigation has also revealed that the network was purchasing poppy husk at lower rates from outside the state and selling it at inflated prices in different cities and villages of Punjab, making huge profits from this illegal trade.