2 held for harbouring Amritpal in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur : Two men were arrested for allegedly harbouring radical preacher Amritpal Singh who has been on the run following a crackdown by Punjab Police last month, officials said on Thursday.

Hardeep Singh (22) and Kuldip Singh (30), both brothers and residents of Rajpur Bhaian village were produced before a court which sent them to a four-day police remand.

Their counsels Tanheer Singh Bariana and JS Bhutta said Hardeep and Kuldip, who work as labourers, were arrested under Sections of 212 (harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code by the Mehtiana police station for allegedly harbouring Amritpal.

When Amritpal escaped from police after reaching Marnaian village on March 28, he met both the brothers who were loading sand in a tractor-trailer. They allegedly took Amritpal to their house where they fed him and gave him clothes, police said.