Out on bail, drug peddler shot at in exchange of fire with Bathinda police

Bathinda : Two persons involved in extortion and drug peddling were arrested after a brief exchange of fire near Teona Pujarian village in Talwandi Sabo sub-division of Bathinda on Monday, police said.

One of the accused, Jaswinder Singh, sustained a gunshot injury in the right leg during an encounter with the police. His accomplice, Budhram, was arrested from the spot and Jaswinder was rushed to Bathinda civil hospital for treatment, where police were deployed to keep a watch, said an official. Police have recovered two weapons from their possession.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police Gulneet Khurana said a team of the police’s crime investigation agency (CIA) was tracking criminals making extortion calls.

“Our team spotted the criminals riding a motorcycle near Talwandi Sabo. As the CIA men surrounded the suspects, the accused opened fire at them. Jaswinder suffered a bullet injury in the leg, while Budhram was nabbed from the spot. Both have been arrested for questioning in a case of extortion in Talwandi Sabo registered last week,” the SSP said.

Khurana said the accused were involved in extortion and drug peddling and were currently out on bail.

