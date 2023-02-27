Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two arrested with 20gm heroin in Jalandhar

Two arrested with 20gm heroin in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Feb 27, 2023 09:21 PM IST

Two drug peddlers have been arrested with 20 grams of heroin from Jalandhar’s Gandhi Nagar area on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Mukesh Kumar and Harjinder Singh, both residents of Jalandhar.

(Representational Photo)
he accused have been identified as Mukesh Kumar and Harjinder Singh, both residents of Jalandhar. (Representational Photo)

Station house officer Rama Mandi police station, Navdeep Singh said police had setup special check post in Gandhi Nagar area for checking of vehicles.

“Seeing police check post, the accused tried to run away but they were apprehended by the police party. During their checking, police confiscated 20gm heroin from their possession,” police said. It added that the accused were taken on police remand for a day to gather further information to know from where they procured the contraband.

