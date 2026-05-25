Two booked after Ludhiana bizman alleges ₹2-cr fraud by Gurugram firm

Focal Point police have registered an FIR against the directors of a Gurugram-based home furnishing firm after a Ludhiana-based polyester yarn trader accused them of cheating his company of over ₹2 crore in a business transaction. ASI Ranjit Singh said the FIR was registered after completion of the inquiry. (HT File)

The FIR was lodged against Sandeep Singh Kochar and Amita Kochar, directors of the Gurugram-based firm, following an inquiry into the complaint filed by Shrinath Khosla, proprietor of Ishaan Fibre International on Chandigarh Road. Police booked the accused under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC pertaining to criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

According to the complaint, the accused had developed business relations with the complainant’s firm and initially gained his confidence by making timely payments.

Khosla alleged that the accused later began purchasing polyester yarn in large quantities on credit and gradually started delaying payments. Goods were allegedly supplied through several invoices issued between September and December 2025, following which the outstanding amount rose to over ₹2 crore.

The complainant further alleged that cheques issued by the accused were dishonoured upon presentation in the bank. Despite repeated reminders, the dues were allegedly not cleared.

In his complaint, Khosla also accused the directors of threatening him and allegedly stating that they had no intention of repaying the amount. During the inquiry, the accused denied the allegations and termed the complaint false and baseless. They claimed the dispute was civil in nature and already pending before a Ludhiana court in separate cheque dishonour cases filed under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Ranjit Singh said the FIR was registered after completion of the inquiry.