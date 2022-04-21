Two booked for snatching mobile phone in Chandigarh

Police are on the lookout for two unidentified men who snatched the mobile phone of a Hallomajra resident on April 14. The victim, Kulwinder Singh of Deep Complex, Hallomajra, complained that two men snatched his mobile phone while he was taking a call near his house and fled on foot. After verification, police registered a case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 31 police station.

More stories from the region:

PU alumnus Ajay Kumar Sood is principal scientific adviser

Physicist Ajay Kumar Sood, an alumnus of Panjab University, was appointed principal scientific advisor (PSA) to the government on Wednesday. A member of the science, technology and innovation advisory council to the Prime Minister, Sood has been appointed to the post for three years. He succeeds biologist K Vijay Raghavan. A 1968-batch bachelor of science (honours) student at Panjab University, Sood joined the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Kalpakkam, as a scientist, where he worked till 1988. During this period, he enrolled for research at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) from where he obtained his PhD in 1982, and later retired as a professor in 2016.

Upgrade engg branches to depts, UIET teachers urge V-C

CHANDIGARH The teachers of Panjab University’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) met V-C Raj Kumar on Wednesday and submitted a representation demanding that individual branches of the institute be upgraded to independent departments. The teachers said each branch should be upgraded to an independent department of PU and accordingly the designation of “coordinator” should be upgraded to “chairperson”. This way, each branch will have an independent budget and the chairpersons will have financial as well as administrative powers as specified in the PU calendar.

Adviser visits census gallery

Chandigarh UT adviser Dharam Pal visited the census gallery and information kiosk on Wednesday.The gallery, which is the first-of-its kind, has been set up by Punjab and Chandigarh census operations director Abhishek Jain. It is a one-stop solution for all activities of census organisation such as maps, comprehensive ranking system, sample registration system (SRS), data dissemination unit, district census hand book, library, and dissemination. HTC

Two arrested for rioting in Mauli Jagran village

Chandigarh Two people were arrested for rioting in a Mauli Jagran village on Tuesday evening. The accused, Gurpreet and Amit, who were accompanied by six to seven aides, allegedly attacked a resident and damaged two cars parked near his house. The complainant, Amrik Singh, said the inebriated group was creating a ruckus, and when he objected the group left for the time being, but later returned with sticks, swords and bricks, which they used to assault Amrik. A case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, and at the Mauli Jagran police station.