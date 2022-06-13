Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two brothers booked for assaulting neighbour in Chandigarh
The victim told Chandigarh Police that he had injured the index finger of his left hand and was washing it outside his house in Sector 47, when his neighbour saw him and thought he was pointing the finger at him
A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector-31 police station in Chandigarh. (iStock)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 05:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two brothers have been booked for assaulting their neighbour in Sector 47.

The accused have been identified as Yash Negi and Anshul. The victim, Karandeep Singh of Sector 47, told police that he had injured the index finger of his left hand in his garage gym and was washing it outside.

But Yash thought he was pointing the finger at him. Later, his father Parveen Negi started arguing with him and Yash and Anshul thrashed him. He was able to make it back to his house and managed to call for an ambulance. He is undergoing treatment at Eden Hospital in Industrial Area, Phase 1.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.

