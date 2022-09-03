Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two brothers die of ‘drug overdose’ in 8 days in Tarn Taran village

Two brothers die of ‘drug overdose’ in 8 days in Tarn Taran village

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 03, 2022 10:06 PM IST

Twenty-three-year-old Agrej Singh, who worked with a private company in Gujarat, was on leave for the treatment of his mother but died on last Thursday; his brother Gurmel Singh also died of in a similar way on Friday

Image for representational purposeA pall of gloom has descended on Dhun Dhae Wale village falling in Khadoor Sahib subdivision after two brothers died of suspected drug overdose in eight days.
ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran

A pall of gloom has descended on Dhun Dhae Wale village falling in Khadoor Sahib subdivision after two brothers died of suspected drug overdose in eight days.

Twenty-three-year-old Agrej Singh, who worked with a private company in Gujarat, was on leave for the treatment of his mother. He died of the ‘drug overdose’ last Thursday. His bhog ceremony was to be held on Saturday. However, a day before, his younger brother Gurmel Singh also died of in a similar way. As per villagers, both were drug addicts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP