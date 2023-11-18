Two Chandigarh Police head constables accused of drinking on duty sent to police lines

Two head constables posted with the police control room (PCR) wing of the Chandigarh Police have been transferred to Police Lines after a video purportedly showing them having chicken and alcohol inside the PCR van went viral on social media. Chandigahr Police has taken action the two cops accused of drinking on duty. (HT File)

They have been identified as head constables Anil and Roop Kumar.

Confirming the development, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, North East) P Abhinandan said the duo has been transferred to Police Lines. He said the department has also taken their blood samples, adding, “It will take some time for the results to be confirmed, but strict action will be taken if the allegations against the two cops are confirmed.”

The video in question had shown Indira Colony, Manimajra, residents on Wednesday night pointing to a bottle of alcohol, glasses and chicken snacks lying inside the PCR van. The cops had earlier alleged that the items had been placed in the van by those recording the video in a bid to implicate them.

The PCR was responding to an earlier call about a disturbance at a function organised in the area. They had gotten into an argument with some of the local residents, which is when the video was said to have been made. Residents, meanwhile, alleged that the cops had also misbehaved with them.

While UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur was unavailable for comment, police officials said they will also probe the matter to see if any action should be taken against the residents for impeding the police investigation.

A daily diary report DDR had been registered at the IT Park police station, while two people had also been apprehended for behaving in an agitated manner with the two cops.

A protest had earlier also been organised outside the IT Park police station, with local residents alleging that the two cops were being shielded.