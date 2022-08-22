Two civilians injured as terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF bunker in Kashmir
The incident took place at 8:50pm near Sangam market in the south Kashmir district’s Bijbehara area in Anantnag district
SrinagarTwo civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force bunker in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.
The incident took place at 8:50pm near Sangam market in the south Kashmir district’s Bijbehara area, they said. As the grenade exploded, the two civilians sustained minor splinter injuries, the officials said. The injured were discharged from the hospital after first aid, they said.
-
Ludhiana | Just 3 railway police personnel deputed to nab 427 proclaimed offenders
While Ludhiana railway police has the maximum number of proclaimed offenders (POs) in the state, mere three men have been deputed here to nab 427 absconders— registered in the records of Government Railway Police, Ludhiana. GRP, however, has around 730 POs across Punjab. In Ludhiana, after the retirement of two cops in the PO wing, no staff was added for three months, hindering the work efficiency.
-
Six booked for creating ruckus in Pune’s Don Bosco school
The police on Sunday have booked six persons for creating a ruckus and abusing teachers at Don Bosco school in Yerawada. The accused have been identified as Ajay Janrao, Prakash Bansode, Shyam Sadaphule and three others. The police said that the accused are members of Bhimshakti Samajik Sanstha and alleged that a school teacher made controversial statement against Sambhaji Maharaj.
-
PMC to recover Rs9.31 crore as land rent from PMPML
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to recover Rs. 9.31 crore as rent dues from the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited for the 23 open spaces and three constructed plots provided to the public transport utility. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked the administration to recover the rent dues while allocating funds to PMPML for operation losses. Though PMPML is a separate entity, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations are its shareholders.
-
Rider overtaking truck from wrong side collides with car in Talegaon, car’s camera records incident
A biker riding his two-wheeler on the wrong side was injured after a collision with a car, as he was trying to overtake a truck, said police officials on Monday. The incident, which took place at Talegaon Dabhade on August 20, was recorded in the car's front camera. Driver of the car Pravin Darvade, has lodged a police complaint against motorcyclist and a case was registered.
-
Speeding truck mows down 3 school students in Punjab’s Dasuya town
Three students of DAV Senior Secondary School, Balaggan, were killed and one was injured when a speeding truck hit them on Miani road at Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district on Monday. Two of the victims, identified as Navdeep Singh and Prabhdeep Singh, residents of Khaira Kotli village, were siblings. The third victim was identified as Subhash of Marasgarh locality of Dasuya. Another student, Rohit, of same locality was critically injured and was hospitalised.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics