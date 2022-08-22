Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two civilians injured as terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF bunker in Kashmir

Two civilians injured as terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF bunker in Kashmir

Published on Aug 22, 2022 10:51 PM IST

The incident took place at 8:50pm near Sangam market in the south Kashmir district’s Bijbehara area in Anantnag district

Two civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force bunker in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (HT FIle)
Two civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force bunker in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday
SrinagarTwo civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force bunker in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place at 8:50pm near Sangam market in the south Kashmir district’s Bijbehara area, they said. As the grenade exploded, the two civilians sustained minor splinter injuries, the officials said. The injured were discharged from the hospital after first aid, they said.

