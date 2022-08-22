Two civilians injured as terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF bunker in Kashmir

SrinagarTwo civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force bunker in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place at 8:50pm near Sangam market in the south Kashmir district’s Bijbehara area, they said. As the grenade exploded, the two civilians sustained minor splinter injuries, the officials said. The injured were discharged from the hospital after first aid, they said.