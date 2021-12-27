Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two cops injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama
chandigarh news

Two cops injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Two cops were injured when suspected militants hurled a grenade on security forces deployed at Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Sunday afternoon
A police spokesperson said two cops were injured when suspected militants hurled a grenade on security forces deployed at Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 01:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Two police personnel were injured when suspected militants hurled a grenade on security forces deployed at Pulwama on Sunday afternoon, the police said.

The police said they received information about a terror crime incident near the Post Office area of Washbug, Pulwama, following which senior police officers reached the spot.

A police spokesperson said militants had hurled a grenade upon joint deployment of the police and the CRPF near the Post Office area of Washbug, Pulwama, in which two police personnel got splinter injuries.

“They were shifted to a nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries, “ the spokesman said.

The area has been cordoned and searches in the area are going on.

The police have registered a case in this regard under relevant Sections of law.

“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime, “ the spokesperson said.

