Two cops suspended for stalking woman, mother-in-law in Fatehabad

Fatehabad superintendent of police (SP) Siddhant Jain suspended two police personnel on Friday for allegedly stalking a woman and her mother-in-law during their evening walk. A police spokesperson confirmed that a video of the incident, showing the two men stalking the women while on rider duty, went viral on social media. CCTV footage also corroborated the complaint. (HT File)

The suspended officials—special police officer (SPO) Vijay Singh and home guard Neeraj—were accused by a local resident, who filed a complaint at the Fatehabad Bus Stand check-post. He alleged that the two policemen followed his wife and mother, passed inappropriate remarks, and chased them on a motorcycle.

“When my wife and mother were returning home, the cops followed them and used offensive language. When they screamed, nearby residents came out and caught the two, who were trying to flee. They appeared to be drunk,” the complainant said.

A police spokesperson confirmed that a video of the incident, showing the two men stalking the women while on rider duty, went viral on social media. CCTV footage also corroborated the complaint.

Though medical tests later confirmed the two were not under the influence of alcohol, a DSP-level inquiry found them guilty of misconduct, following which disciplinary action was taken.

In a separate incident earlier this month, Hansi SP Amit Yashvardhan dismissed three SPOs and transferred four other personnel for dereliction of duty. During surprise inspections, some were found asleep or absent from their posts, and one was reportedly intoxicated.

The dismissed SPOs were Ram Niwas, Ishwar, and Chaman Lal, while the transferred personnel included sub-inspector Suraj Bhan and head constables Joginder, Yashwant, and Surender.