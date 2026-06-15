Two Delhi tourists killed as SUV hits truck in Sangrur

Two tourists were killed after their car rammed into a moving truck near Sangrur’s Phagguwala village on the Dehi-Katra expressway past Saturday midnight.

The victims’ mangled SUV following the collision on the Dehi-Katra expressway in Sangrur past Saturday midnight. (HT)

The victims, Prince Kumar of Uttar Pradesh, and Mahira of Bihar, were headed from Delhi to Jammu in a Toyota Hyryder when the accident took place around 2 am.

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Prince’s friend Sania Siddiqui, who is Mahira’s sister, also sustained injuries in the mishap. Prince was driving the SUV and Sania was seated next to him while Mahira was in the backseat. Prince’s brother Ritesh Kumar told police that they had commenced their journey from Delhi around 9 pm in two separate cars. The sisters and Prince, aged 27, were in the Toyota Hyryder, while he was following them in another car.

As they approached Sangrur’s Phagguwala village on the highway, the truck travelling ahead of Prince’s vehicle suddenly applied brakes, causing the car to ram into it, said Ritesh.

The impact left all three occupants injured and the SUV damaged. The victims were shifted to the government hospital in Bhawanigarh. But Prince and Mahira succumbed to their injuries. Saniya remains under treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} Acting on Ritesh’s complaint, police arrested the truck driver, Rajesh Kumar, resident of Kaithal, Haryana. He is facing charges under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (a) (rash or negligent acts that endanger human life or personal safety) and 324 (4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on Ritesh’s complaint, police arrested the truck driver, Rajesh Kumar, resident of Kaithal, Haryana. He is facing charges under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (a) (rash or negligent acts that endanger human life or personal safety) and 324 (4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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