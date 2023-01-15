Two die as pickup truck falls into gorge in Himachal’s Sirmaur

Two persons were killed and as many sustained injuries when the pickup truck they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into about 100ft deep gorge in Shilabag on Solan-Neri Pul road in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Bhupendra Thakur and Adarsh Thakur from Rajgarh tehsil.

Those critically injured are Suresh Kumar, 35, and Jitendra Thakur, 29, who are undergoing treatment at the regional hospital in Solan.

The four were on the way back to their village from Parwanoo with household goods, cement and tin sheets, police said.

DSP Arun Modi said the bodies have been handed over to the families. Local administration has provided immediate relief of ₹20,000 each to the family of the deceased as financial aid, he added.