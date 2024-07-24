Two die of snakebite

In sperate incidents, two people died after being bitten by snakes in the city on Tuesday night. In sperate incidents, two people died after being bitten by snakes in the city on Tuesday night. (HT File)

Assistant sub-inspector Malkit Singh from Jamalpur police station said last night a snake bit a person who was sleeping in his room in Sanjay Gandhi colony. However, instead of getting treatment, the person kept looking for the snake the entire night to kill it. In the morning, he was found dead in his room.

The deceased has been identified as Baban, who lived alone and worked as a labourer.

In another case, Dharmendra, 20, was also bitten by a snake late last night in Man Nagar area under Katani Kalan police station. His family said that Dharmendra was sleeping in the room with his parents. At around 3 o’clock, he was bitten by a snake. After he screamed, the family took him to doctor, but he died during treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept at the mortuary of the civil hospital for postmortem.