Two drug peddlers held with 300-gm heroin, illegal weapon in Jalandhar

The Jalandhar rural police have arrested two drug smugglers with 300 gm of heroin. An illegal weapon was also recovered from their possession on Tuesday.

Jalandhar (rural) SSP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said the accused have been identified as Shamsher Singh and Gurwinder Singh, both of Tarn Taran district.

Bhullar said in the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to have brought the consignment from Tarn Taran and disclosed that they were to deliver the same in Jalandhar.

He added that the accused told the police that they had smuggled heroin to Ludhiana, Moga, Tarn Taran and Amritsar too.

“Shamsher’s brother Ravinder Singh is also a drug peddler and is presently lodged in Amritsar central jail, from where he guided his brothers about his clients and directed them to supply banned contraband,” he said.