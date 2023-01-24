Two elderly women become victims of snatching in Ludhiana, Khanna

Two elderly women have been attacked in separate snatching incidents in Ludhiana and Khanna.

In the first incident, motorcycle-borne two miscreants robbed a 72-year-old woman Davinder Kaur of her gold earrings near Tez Nagar. The woman was returning home after buying vegetables from market on Monday evening.

The Division number 3 police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

ASI Kulwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under section 379B and 34 of IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused at Division number 3 police station. The police are scanning CCTVs to identify the accused.

In another case, a motorcycle-borne accused attempted to rob an 87-year-old woman in Khanna. The City 2 Khanna police station lodged an FIR against unidentified accused.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Shivam Sharda of Bank colony at Peerkhanna road. The complainant stated that his grandmother Jaswanti was present outside the house when a miscreant came and tried to snatch her earrings. On seeing him, the accused escaped from the spot.

ASI Shamsher Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 379-B and 511 of IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused at Police station City 2 of Khanna. The police are trying to identify the accused.