Two elderly women lose battle to Covid in Mohali, Panchkula

Published on Aug 19, 2022 03:29 AM IST

The patient from Mohali was a 100-year-old woman, who was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh; she was fully vaccinated against Covid

Chandigarh tricity has recorded 16 Covid deaths so far this month, compared to 13 in entire July.
Chandigarh tricity has recorded 16 Covid deaths so far this month, compared to 13 in entire July. (Reuters)
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

Covid-19 claimed two more lives in Mohali and Panchkula on Thursday, pushing tricity’s toll so far this month to 16, compared to 13 in entire July.

The patient from Mohali was a 100-year-old woman, who was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. She was fully vaccinated against the virus.

The latest fatality in Panchkula was a 78-year-old woman from Sector 10. She was not vaccinated, and was also suffering from diabetes and other ailments.

As many as 210 people tested positive in Chandigarh tricity on Thursday after 216 on Wednesday.
As many as 210 people tested positive in Chandigarh tricity on Thursday after 216 on Wednesday. (HT)

Meanwhile, tricity also logged over 200 fresh Covid cases for the second day in a row.

As many as 210 people tested positive on Thursday after 216 on Wednesday.

Chandigarh led the daily tally with 81 cases, followed by Mohali with 72 and Panchkula with 57.

The tricity now has 1,118 positive patients. Among them, 517 are recuperating in Chandigarh, 410 in Mohali and 191 in Panchkula.

Friday, August 19, 2022
