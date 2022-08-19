Two elderly women lose battle to Covid in Mohali, Panchkula
The patient from Mohali was a 100-year-old woman, who was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh; she was fully vaccinated against Covid
Covid-19 claimed two more lives in Mohali and Panchkula on Thursday, pushing tricity’s toll so far this month to 16, compared to 13 in entire July.
The patient from Mohali was a 100-year-old woman, who was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. She was fully vaccinated against the virus.
The latest fatality in Panchkula was a 78-year-old woman from Sector 10. She was not vaccinated, and was also suffering from diabetes and other ailments.
Meanwhile, tricity also logged over 200 fresh Covid cases for the second day in a row.
As many as 210 people tested positive on Thursday after 216 on Wednesday.
Chandigarh led the daily tally with 81 cases, followed by Mohali with 72 and Panchkula with 57.
The tricity now has 1,118 positive patients. Among them, 517 are recuperating in Chandigarh, 410 in Mohali and 191 in Panchkula.
-
Ambala: Jailed gangster Monu Rana, nephew booked for extortion bid
Police have booked jailed gangster Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, and Monu Rana's nephew Yuvraj Singh for trying to extort ₹20,000 from a parking's caretaker in Ambala's Mullana. In Kashyap's complaint, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, Ravi Kashyap, said he worked as the caretaker of vehicle parking at a private university in Mullana town. According to police, Monu is currently lodged in Kurukshetra Jail, while Yuvraj also has a criminal background, but remains at large.
-
Two new swine flu cases detected in Mohali
Two new cases of swine flu have been confirmed by the Mohali health department, taking their number this year to three. The two patients include a 61-year-old man from Omax Silver Burge, Mullanpur, and a 60-year-old woman from Bhopal. According to the health department, the woman had travelled to Shimla for vacation and was brought to a private hospital in Mohali with complaints of respiratory distress.
-
Chandigarh man caught with banned injections, smack
A Manimajra resident was caught with 12 vials of banned injections and 5 gm smack on Wednesday. Police said Bhoora, alias Vkar Ahmed, 36, was found carrying the contraband near Sports Complex, Manimajra. 58 bottles of illicit liquor seized, one held Chandigarh The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a resident of Maloya Colony for possessing 58 bottles of illicit liquor. The accused, Bunty, 31, was caught near EWS Colony, Maloya Colony.
-
Chandigarh mayor holds forth on key issues with home minister Amit Shah
Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday and held forth on several key issues including allowing conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial properties to freehold, and village lal dora. Dhillon was accompanied by senior deputy mayor Dalip Sharma and deputy mayor Anup Gupta.
-
Dadumajra landfill: MC issues letter of intent to agency for removal of legacy waste
Moving further towards removal of more than 7.5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste piled up at the Dadumajra landfill since 2005, the municipal corporation on Thursday issued the letter of intent (LoI) to the agency finalised for the project. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said the agency, Aakanksha Enterprises, had assured MC of processing the targeted within 12 to 18 months. The Dadumajra dumping site was one of the central issues during the last year's civic body elections.
