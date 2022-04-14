Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Two GCG Ludhiana students qualify for national chess tournament

Both GCG Ludhiana students had participated in the Punjab University chess (Women) tournament and secured second position in the North Zone Inter University Chess (Women) tournament
Two students representing GCG Ludhiana were selection for the all-India Inter-University Chess (Women) tournament. (PTI)
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Government College for Girls students Shruti Semwal and Meenakshi of BA I and BA III respectively were selected for the all-India Inter-University Chess (Women) tournament, scheduled to be held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu, between April 20 to 22.

Both students had participated in the recently-held Punjab University chess (Women) tournament and secured second position in the North Zone Inter University Chess (Women) tournament organised by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi.

Principal Suman Lata congratulated the winners and wished them the best.

