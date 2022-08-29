Two groups fire at each other in Ambala Cantonment, four held

Four men have been arrested after members of two groups fired at each other in the Khatik Mandi area of Ambala Cantonment on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The suspects have been identified as Sumit, Gulshan, Rajkumar and Pradeep, all locals. Gulshan also allegedly fired at police officers and a pistol has been recovered from his possession .

Police said that after they received information about the firing, they reached the spot to arrest the accused, who tried to escape.

After Gulshan fired at the cops, they also fired back and caught the four men near the Waqf board office on Sardar Patel Marg.

Sumit and Rajkumar suffered bullet injuries in the retaliatory police firing and were taken to civil hospital. Sumit has been referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said Gulshan and Pradeep have been sent to one day in police remand.

A case has been registered under Sections 186, 279, 307, 336 and 34 of Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of Arms act at Ambala Cantonment police station.

Police said the shooting had taken place between members of groups led by Aman Bond and Aman Sonkar, who are old rivals.

“A special investigation team has been formed under the deputy superintendent of police, Amabala Cantonment, and the rest of the accused will be arrested soon,” he said.

Another case has been registered against 10 people in connection to the late night scuffle.