Two held as 4-cr rice fraud surfaces in Kaithal

: Two guarantors have been arrested after a rice miller in Kaithal district failed to return 1,135 MT rice amounting to ₹ 4 crores to government’s procurement agency FCI under the Custom Milled Rice (CMR) policy.

The matter came to light when the manager of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) Ajay Kumar filed a complaint at the city police station for criminal breach of trust against Rakesh Kumar and his wife Shivani - owners of Maniram Overseas rice mill, and guarantors Akshay Kumar, Rajesh Kumar and Jagdeep Chahal.

According to the investigation officer Jaipal Singh, an FIR under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

The police have arrested two guarantors- Akshay and Rajesh- mentioned in the FIR, while Rakesh, Shivani and Jagdeep are absconding.

As per the complaint, the rice mill was allocated 6,163 MT paddy for milling under the CMR policy in the last kharif marketing season 2021-22. As per the agreement, the rice mill was to deliver 67 per cent of the total paddy or 4,129 MT rice by May 31.

Thereafter, extension of one month up to June 30 was given by the government for the delivery of the balance 1,135 MT CMR to Food Corporation of India (FCI) but the miller failed to deliver the rice. It became a matter of breach of trust a the miller has not been responding.

