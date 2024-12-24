Menu Explore
Two held for allegedly assaulting govt official in Pulwama

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 24, 2024 08:18 AM IST

Police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting a government official in Pulwama.

Within 24 hours of the incident, both the suspected persons were arrested, said police. (iStock)
Within 24 hours of the incident, both the suspected persons were arrested, said police. (iStock)

Police said that they acted following a complaint from the district mineral officer’s office regarding assault of a mining department employee Mohammad Amin Sheikh.

“In response, FIR No. 94/2024 was registered at police station Litter under relevant sections of law and investigation was launched immediately to apprehend the culprits.Through professional and prompt efforts, the accused persons were identified as Javid Ahmad Mir son of Bashir Ahmad Mir and Shamim Ahmad Mir son of Gh Ahmad Mir, both residents of Petipora. Within 24 hours of the incident, both the suspected persons were arrested.

Police remains committed to uphold law and order, instilling confidence among employees, and ensuring a safe and peaceful environment for the community,” the spokesman said.

