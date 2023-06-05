Two held for three burglaries in Manimajra

Chandigarh Police nabbed two persons, including a scrap dealer, on Sunday for committing burglaries at three scrap shops in Manimajra by breaking their locks. The accused in custody of Chandigarh police along with the recovered items on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT )

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Kumar, alias Kuda, 23, of Dhanas Complex, and scrap dealer Ravi Shankar, 35, of Kajheri village.

Police recovered around 40 kg scrap copper items and approximately five kg coins from them. The scooter and equipment used to commit the burglaries have also been confiscated. The scooter with registration number UA07-N-3320 was stolen from Sector 19, Panchkula.

The accused have been booked under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra police station.

Earlier on May 31, two junk dealers, Om Prakash Goyal and Manan Sharma, had reported burglaries at their shops in Govindpura and Thakur Dawara Road on the intervening night of May 30 and 31. They said that the thieves made off with cash and scrap copper after breaking the lock of their shops.

On June 3, Arbaaz, owner of a scrap store in Mariwala Town, reported that cash and scrap copper was stolen from his shop on the intervening night between June 1 and 2.

A team led by deputy superintendent of police Abhinandan and inspector Neeraj Sarna, station-house officer, Manimajra, initiated a probe after the series of thefts.

Based on scrutiny of footage and human intelligence, police nabbed Sandeep Kumar. Following information provided by him, police arrested scrap dealer Ravi for buying the stolen goods. As per police, Sandeep is a habitual criminal and drug addict. He was declared a proclaimed offender in a theft case registered at the Sarangpur police station in March 2021.

Maloya police apprehended a juvenile on Sunday at a naka and recovered a stolen scooter from his possession. Police had registered an e-FIR on May 24 on the complaint of Rajesh Kumar of small flats, Maloya.

Kumar said in the complaint that his scooter with registration number CH01-BB-9464 was stolen on May 16 from outside his home. He was produced before Juvenile Justice Board, Sector 25.