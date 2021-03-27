Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two held in multi-crore bogus GST billing scam in Ludhiana
Two held in multi-crore bogus GST billing scam in Ludhiana

The anti-evasion wing of the GST commissionerate, Ludhiana, claimed to have busted a fake invoice racket run by a Khanna resident and his accomplice through at least 19 firms
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 01:26 AM IST
The anti-evasion wing of the GST commissionerate, Ludhiana, claimed to have busted a fake invoice racket run by a Khanna resident and his accomplice through at least 19 firms.

The accused, Baljinder Singh, alias Bunty, the kingpin, and Vishal Singh were arrested.

An official said the fraudulently availed input tax credit (ITC) through the 19 shell firms amounted to 40 crore against a total bogus billing of 484 crore.

“A search was conducted on Baljinder’s residence at Khanna. At the time of the raid, he climbed on the rooftop of his house and started throwing away bundles of cheques into nearby fields. The incident was recorded in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed on his premises,” the official claimed.

44.6 lakh in cash along with incriminating documents and digital devices were seized from the spot, he added.

Vishal Singh, the proprietor in Giriraj Trading, also availed fake ITC of 2.5 crore and issued bogus invoices to the tune of 21.89 crore.

A case under various Sections of the Punjab State Goods and Services Act was registered against the accused.

