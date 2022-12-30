Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two held with 1 Kg heroin, 8 lakh drug money in SBS Nagar

Two held with 1 Kg heroin, 8 lakh drug money in SBS Nagar

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 30, 2022 09:29 PM IST

Police recovered one kilogram of heroin and ₹ 8 lakh drug money, while the two accused were arrested during their travel from Chandigarh to Nawanshahr.

50,000 was seized from the duo while travelling, while 7,51,500 drug money was recovered from their apartment in Kharar. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Sbs Nagar

Police recovered one kilogram of heroin and 8 lakh drug money, while the two accused were arrested during their travel from Chandigarh to Nawanshahr.

The accused have been identified as Satinder Kumar alias Sonu and Prince. Senior superintendent of police Bhagirath Singh Meena, addressing a press conference on Friday, said that on December 29, police received a tip-off that accused Pardeep Kumar alias Kaku along with Satinder Kumar alias Sonu and Prince indulged in supplying heroin in bulk quantities in the areas of Garhshankar, Balachaur and Nawanshahr. “A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 21, 29, 61, 85 of NDPS Act at police station Sadar Nawanshahr”, he said.

He said 50,000 was seized from the duo while travelling, while 7,51,500 drug money was recovered from their apartment in Kharar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP