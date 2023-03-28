Two held with 25 kg poppy husk, drug money in Ludhiana

The Haibowal police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered 25 kg poppy husk and ₹27,000 drug money from their possession.

The police also seized their scooter on which the accused were travelling to supply drugs.

The accused have been identified as Raj Kumar alias Maali of Sandhu Nagar of Haibowal Kalan and Sarabjit Singh of Hundal Chowk at Tajpur Road.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Shubham Aggarwal said that the team of Jagatpuri police post of Haibowal police station put up a checkpoint at T-point Kehar Singh Nagar. When frisked, the team recovered 25kg heroin and ₹27,000 drug money from their possession.

A case under section 15-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Haibowal police station.

According to police, the accused used to procure poppy husk from other states and used to sell it here in Ludhiana.

The accused will be questioned to ascertain persons involved with them in the supply chain.

150gm heroin, drug money recovered from two

Ludhiana The team of anti-narcotic cell-1 of police commissionerate, Ludhiana, arrested two accused for alleged drug peddling and recovered 150gm heroin, ₹5,000 drug money from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav Kumar alias Gora of Jai Shakti Nagar and Abhishek Jain alias Lucky of Sundar Nagar.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said that the team of anti-narcotic cell-1 led by inspector Jasvir Singh stopped the accused for checking in Tibba area when they were passing on motorcycle.

When frisked, the team recovered 150g heroin, 100 empty pouches, an electronic weighing machine and ₹5,000 drug money from their possession. The police also seized a motorcycle.

The ADCP said that accused Abhishek is already facing three FIRs including a case under the Drug Peddling Act and two cases of Prison Act.