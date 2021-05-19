Two highway robbers who targeted truck drivers arrested in Ludhiana

Police have arrested two highway robbers, who used to snatch money and mobile phones from truck drivers to meet their need of drugs.

As many as five mobile phones, two stolen motorcycles, sharp-edged weapons and ₹2,500 in cash has been recovered from the possession of the accused, Randhir Singh, alias Dheera, 30, and Paras, both from Phillaur.

“The duo was arrested during special checking on National Highway-44 on Monday night. They were coming from Phillaur on a two-wheeler and tried to escape after spotting a police check post, but were nabbed,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Gurbinder Singh.

“During questioning, the accused revealed that they used to rob truck drivers on the highway to make easy money for drugs. After committing the crime, they would to flee to Phillaur. They had robbed two truck drivers on Sunday night as well,” the ACP added.

Inspector Gopal Kishan, SHO, Salem Tabri police station, said Randhir was a farmer, while Paras was a driver. “The former is facing trial in at least 13 cases of snatching and drug peddling, while Paras has three FIRs lodged against him,” he said.

They have been booked under Sections 379-B (theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. A local court on Tuesday sent the accused to two-day police custody.