Two, including minor boy, die of drug overdose

Two persons, including a 16-year-old boy, died of suspected drug overdose in separate incidents in Faridkot and Moga districts on Tuesday.

The police said that the minor boy belongs from Beguwala village in Faridkot district. Three persons, including the deceased’s two friends and an alleged drug smuggler, have been booked for culpable homicide.

The accused were identified as Lakhwinder Singh and Satnam Singh of Beguwala village and Gurwinderpal Singh of Araiyaan Wala village in Faridkot district.

Inspector Amrinder Singh said that the boy’s father filed a complaint claiming that Lakhwinder and Satnam took his son on a bike to the house of Gurwinderpal and purchased some drugs from him.

“The father claimed that the duo forced his son to take drugs and gave him an overdose following which he died. Police have arrested Lakhwinder and Satnam. We are conducting raids to nab Gurwinderpal and further investigation is under process,” he added.

A case was registered under section 304 (culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Faridkot Sadar police station.

In another incident, a 27-year-old man was found dead in a jungle near Rehrwan village in Moga district. The deceased has been identified as Ranjodh Singh of Talwandi Butian village in Jalandhar district.

The family of the deceased admitted he was a drug addict. He went out of his home on Monday and did not return, police added.

A case was registered against eight persons for culpable homicide on the complaint of the family as they claim their son was forcefully given drugs overdose.

In the past three months, 11 persons have reportedly died of ‘drug overdose’ in Moga district.