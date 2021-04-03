Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two injured as farmers clash with police during Haryana CM’s visit
Two injured as farmers clash with police during Haryana CM’s visit

Khattar was in Rohtak to address BJP workers before attending condolence meet in memory of local MP Arvind Sharma’s father
By Sunil Rahar
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Police preventing protesters from proceeding to the Baba Mastnath University campus, where chief minister Manohar Lal’s helicopter was to land, on the outskirts of Rohtak on Saturday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

A farmer and a policeman were injured when farm law protesters clashed with police outside the Baba Mastnath University campus, where chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s helicopter was to land, in Rohtak on Saturday afternoon.

Police said on getting information about Khattar’s visit, protesters started gathering outside the private university on the city’s outskirts, prompting them block the road to the university. This led to a scuffle followed by stone-pelting by the protesters. The police resorted to lathicharge in which the elderly farmer and the policeman were injured.

In view of the tension, Khattar’s chopper landed at the Police Lines from where he went to the Canal Rest House to interact with BJP workers. Khattar and other senior BJP leaders, including state unit chief OP Dhankar, addressed the meeting amid heavy security.

The chief minister proceeded to the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) to attend a condolence meet in memory of Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma’s father, who passed away recently.

The protesters headed towards the ITI but police prevented them from proceeding. Later, they called off the protest.

