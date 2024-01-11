Two Jalandhar men held with 5 kg heroin

Ludhiana unit of special task force (STF) arrested two persons allegedly involved in drug peddling and recovered 5 kg heroin from their possession. Snehdeep Sharma, assistant inspector general (AIG), STF, said that the task force received a tip-off that the accused were travelling to Jalandhar from Nurmahal to supply heroin. (Getty image)

The arrested accused have been identified as Rakesh Kumar alias Kesa, 32, and Jagroop Singh alias Roop, 21, both from Khuralpur village of Jalandhar district.

Snehdeep Sharma, assistant inspector general (AIG), STF, said that the task force received a tip-off that the accused were travelling to Jalandhar from Nurmahal to supply heroin. The Ludhiana range team led by inspector Harbans Singh put up a checkpoint near Satsang Ghar in Nurmahal on Jalandhar Road.

The STF team stopped a Swift car for checking. When frisked, they recovered 4.520 gm heroin from a bag found from the car along with an electronic weighing machine and 10 pouches and 480 gm heroin which Rakesh had hidden in the cloth tied around his waist.

A case under section 21, 21C and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at STF police station in Mohali.

During questioning, the accused stated that they used to procure heroin from the border area of Amritsar as well as Ferozepur and used to supply it in different districts.

Inspector Harbans said that Rakesh is already facing trial in a murder and a drug peddling case. He was arrested with 4 kg heroin by Jalandhar police. The accused had come out of bail from Ferozepur Jail in August, 2023.