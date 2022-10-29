Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two killed, 20 injured in bus-truck collision in Karnal

Two killed, 20 injured in bus-truck collision in Karnal

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 01:33 AM IST

The tourist bus coming from Jammu rammed into a stationary truck on NH44 in Karnal. The deceased have been identified as bus driver Vikram Singh of Hoshiarpur and Harnek Singh of Nawanshahr in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: At least two people, including a bus driver and a conductor, were killed, while 20 others sustained injuries when a tourist bus rammed into a stationary truck on the NH 44 here on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as bus driver Vikram Singh, 38, alias Vicky of Hoshiarpur and Harnek Singh of Nawanshahr in Punjab.

According to police, the accident took place at around 6 am when a tourist bus carrying 40 passengers was heading towards Delhi and rammed into a parked truck near Namaste Chowk here.

Soon after the accident, the locals rushed to the spot and the bodies of the bus driver and conductor had to be pulled out from the mangled front portion of the vehicle with the help of cranes.

Police teams reached to the spot and the injured were taken out from the bus and rushed to a hospital where they were discharged after first-aid.

Karnal city police station incharge Kamaldeep Singh said that a case has been registered against the truck driver under sections 283, 337, and 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

He said that the truck driver had not followed the traffic rules and parked the truck leading to the accident. He said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the investigation was on.

Vikram had died on the spot, while Harnek succumbed to the injuries at the hospital.

The truck driver had parked the truck on the flyover after the vehicle’s tyre punctured and he had not marked any indicators, police officials said, adding that the front cabin of the bus was damaged badly and the passengers were taken out from the emergency exit by breaking the glass.

The driver of the truck managed to flee from the spot and the police have taken the truck in its custody.

A passenger said that they started from Jammu at 9pm on Thursday and the accident took place around 6am when the bus reached Karnal.

