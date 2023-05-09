Farmer, case witness murdered by cousins in Sonepat villages

In two separate incidents, two persons were killed by their cousins in two Sonepat villages on Monday.

In two separate incidents, two persons were killed by their cousins in two Sonepat villages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first incident, a farmer was killed after his cousins allegedly opened fire at him during a panchayat land auction at Sonepat’s Khewra village on Monday, said the police. However, one of his known Sonu, who was among assailants, also sustained bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women in Khanpur Kalan, where his condition is said to be out of danger.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj (28) of Khewra village, who was staying in Sonepat.

Bahalgarh police in-charge Rishi Kant, who reached the crime spot said the team of forensic science laboratory has collected evidence from the spot. “We have booked seven persons. We have collected bullet cartridges from the spot,” Kant added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Man killed by cousins over domestic dispute

In the second incident, a 23-year-old man was allegedly killed by his cousins with sharp-edged weapons in his fields in Sonepat’s Kakrai village on Monday morning, said the police.

The deceased has been identified as Sunny (23) and his family has a dispute with his cousins. According to the police, his cousins Manish and Vicky intercepted him in his fields and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. Sunny was an eyewitness in a case.

Kharkhoda ACP Jeet Singh said both the brothers — Vicky and Manish — have been arrested on the charge of murder and an investigation is on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON