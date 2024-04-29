Two Killed in road accident in Shimla

Two persons have died near Theog in Shimla district after a car fell into a gorge on Saturday night. The deceased have been identified as Ankush, 25 and Abhishek, 23. According to police, the accident happened due to rash driving. (Getty Images)

The deceased have been identified as Ankush, 25 and Abhishek, 23. According to police, the accident happened due to rash driving.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

They, along with Lalit and Daleep, were travelling towards Dharampur when the accident happened.

In his statement to the police, Rahul, a Paniyali village resident, who was in another car, told the police that on Saturday he along with his friends-- Kamlesh, Abhishek, Lalit, Ankush, Daleep were travelling to Theog in different cars. Around 10 to 11 pm, he and Kamlesh reached Dharampur and tried to contact Ankush. After searching, their damaged car was discovered approximately 150 metres down the road. Lalit and Daleep were injured and sent to Theog for medical treatment. Bodies of Ankush and Abhishek were discovered later.

Police have registered a case under Sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code on his statement.

10 injured as HRTC bus veers off road in Bilaspur

Meanwhile, 10 persons were also injured after an HRTC bus rolled down the road in Bilaspur on Sunday. The incident occurred at Ghyal village in Sadar tehsil, Bilaspur district. There were around 25 passengers travelling on the bus. Out of which 10 persons were injured in the incident. While 7 injured persons were admitted to AIIMS Bilaspur and 3 persons were admitted to CHC Markand.