 Two Killed in road accident in Shimla - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two Killed in road accident in Shimla

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Apr 29, 2024 08:12 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as Ankush, 25 and Abhishek, 23. According to police, the accident happened due to rash driving

Two persons have died near Theog in Shimla district after a car fell into a gorge on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Ankush, 25 and Abhishek, 23. According to police, the accident happened due to rash driving. (Getty Images)
The deceased have been identified as Ankush, 25 and Abhishek, 23. According to police, the accident happened due to rash driving. (Getty Images)

The deceased have been identified as Ankush, 25 and Abhishek, 23. According to police, the accident happened due to rash driving.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

They, along with Lalit and Daleep, were travelling towards Dharampur when the accident happened.

In his statement to the police, Rahul, a Paniyali village resident, who was in another car, told the police that on Saturday he along with his friends-- Kamlesh, Abhishek, Lalit, Ankush, Daleep were travelling to Theog in different cars. Around 10 to 11 pm, he and Kamlesh reached Dharampur and tried to contact Ankush. After searching, their damaged car was discovered approximately 150 metres down the road. Lalit and Daleep were injured and sent to Theog for medical treatment. Bodies of Ankush and Abhishek were discovered later.

Police have registered a case under Sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code on his statement.

10 injured as HRTC bus veers off road in Bilaspur

Meanwhile, 10 persons were also injured after an HRTC bus rolled down the road in Bilaspur on Sunday. The incident occurred at Ghyal village in Sadar tehsil, Bilaspur district. There were around 25 passengers travelling on the bus. Out of which 10 persons were injured in the incident. While 7 injured persons were admitted to AIIMS Bilaspur and 3 persons were admitted to CHC Markand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two Killed in road accident in Shimla
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On