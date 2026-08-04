Two killed in separate road accidents in Mohali

A 53-year-old man was killed after a car allegedly hit him while he was crossing the road near a petrol pump in Gharuan on Saturday evening. Kharar police have registered a case against the driver.

In both cases, police registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused. (HT File)

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The deceased was identified as Bahadur Singh, a resident of Marouli Kalan village in Morinda. The accused, Parv Gupta, 30, is a resident of Ludhiana.

According to the complaint lodged by Jasminder Singh, the victim’s brother-in-law and a resident of Mamupur village, the incident took place around 7.40 pm near a petrol pump in Gupta Colony, Gharuan. Jasminder told police that he had taken Bahadur Singh on his motorcycle to deliver food to a relative living near the petrol pump.

After getting off the motorcycle, Bahadur Singh was crossing the road when a Baleno car allegedly hit him. The complainant alleged that the driver was driving at a high speed and did not sound the horn before the collision.

Police said the driver stopped the car after the accident and, along with the complainant, shifted the injured man to a private hospital in Gharuan, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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{{^usCountry}} Kharar police registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kharar police registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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Police later shifted the body for post-mortem. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali.

44-year-old man killed in truck-motorcycle collision

In another accident, a 44-year-old man from Panchkula was killed after a pickup truck allegedly hit his motorcycle near Chhat lights in Zirakpur on Friday night. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sandeep Kumar a resident of Sector 14, Panchkula.

According to the complaint lodged by his brother-in-law, the incident took place around 10 pm near the Peer Baba Dargah bus stand. Sandeep arrived on his motorcycle to meet his brother-in-law and then slowed down near the bus stand when a Mahindra pickup truck allegedly hit his motorcycle from behind.

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Police said the impact threw the victim and his motorcycle onto the roadside. The complainant alleged that the driver was driving the pickup truck negligently and without blowing the horn.

The driver allegedly got out of the vehicle after the crash but fled the spot, leaving the pickup truck behind as people gathered at the scene. The injured man was taken to Civil Hospital, Dera Bassi, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Zirakpur police registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified driver. Police have seized the pickup truck and launched a search to trace the accused.