Two killed in separate road mishaps in Mohali

A young employee on Thursday and an 18-year-old cricket player were killed in separate road mishaps in Mohali.

A young employee on Thursday and an 18-year-old cricket player were killed in separate road mishaps in Mohali. (HT File)

In the first incident, Abhishek Rawat, a Patiala native who lived in a PG in Sector 57, died after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle near the Phase 8B light point around 11.30 am on Thursday. Rawat worked with Teleperformance in Phase 8 Industrial Area and was on his way to work for his noon shift.

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The impact threw Rawat onto the road, where he remained injured until his friends, who were also travelling to work, spotted him. They took him to Civil Hospital, Phase 6, where doctors declared him dead. Police are checking CCTV footage around the spot to identify the vehicle and its driver.

In the second incident, 18-year-old Sameer Thakur, a native of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, died after his Bullet motorcycle skidded near Sector 88 around 10.30 pm on Wednesday. Thakur was travelling from gym to his PG and was training at a cricket academy in Mohali.

People in the area took Thakur to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police said they are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash. Police also conducted Thakur’s postmortem at the Phase 6 Civil Hospital mortuary on Thursday and handed over his body to his family.

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