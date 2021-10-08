Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Two Lok Sabha MPs of Haryana in BJP’s national executive body

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Lok Sabha MPs Sunita Duggal (Hisar) and Krishan Pal Gurjar (Faridabad) as members of the 80-member national executive committee of the party
Haryana BJP nominated Lok Sabha MPs Sunita Duggal (Hisar) and Krishan Pal Gurjar (Faridabad) as members of the 80-member national executive committee of the party. (HT File)
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 12:45 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Lok Sabha MPs Sunita Duggal (Hisar) and Krishan Pal Gurjar (Faridabad) as members of the 80-member national executive committee of the party.

Union minister Bhupender Yadav, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan and hails from Pataudi in Gurugram, has also been given berth in the national executive committee from Haryana.

Hisar MP Duggal is a former IRS officer and the only woman Lok Sabha MP from Haryana, while Gurjar is Union minister of state for power and heavy industries.

Sandeep Singh, minister of state for sports in Haryana and former Indian hockey team captain, is among 50 special invitees nominated by the party.

As per a BJP release, the party has appointed members of the national executive committee, special invitees to the national executive, and permanent invitees (ex officio).

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state BJP chief OP Dhankar are among the ex officio permanent invitees.

