Two Ludhiana residents in police net for raping Delhi-based minor

Police arrested two accused on Sunday for gangraping the Delhi-based minor girl, who had run away from home. The accused had raped the girl in a hotel for at least eight days. Police have arrested two Ludhiana residents for raping a Delhi-based minor. (HT File)

The accused told police that the girl and her friend had met them in the Field Ganj area while looking for a place to stay in the city. They took the duo to a hotel and raped one of them.

The arrested accused have been identified as Nishant Singh alias Gaurav, 21, and Manish, 20, both residents of Islamganj. Police traced the accused from the documents that they deposited at the hotel reception while booking the room.

Sharing further details, Division number 2 station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Amritpal Sharma said a hunt is on to arrest the third accused.

The girl said that she returned to Delhi on July 22 after she came to know about the ill health of her mother and shared the whole incident with her parents, who took her to the police to lodge a complaint. It is not yet clear how the girl escaped from the custody of the accused.

Police have now asked the minor to come to Ludhiana to provide more details to help speed up the investigation.

According to the inspector the accused told police that they were roaming around Field ganj when two minor girls met them seeking help in finding an accommodation on July 11. They found the girls as a soft target and took them to a hotel near Subhani Building chowk. They booked two rooms and raped one of the girls.

The accused told police that they visited Himachal Pradesh with the girls with their consent and stayed here till July 22.

The 17-year-old girl, who is a resident of Amritpuri Garhi in New Delhi, had alleged that the accused had recorded lewd videos of her and threatened her to not speak of her ordeal. The Delhi police had lodged a zero first information report (FIR) against the accused on July 26 and sent it to Ludhiana police for further action.

Following that, Ludhiana police had registered an FIR against three accused under sections 354C (voyeurism), 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused on July 28 and initiated investigation.

The victim, in her complaint, said that she ran away from home in a fit of rage after her parents scolded her over some issue. She said that she came to Ludhiana by train with her friend on July 9.