Two Markfed officials sacked for embezzling 3.1-crore wheat stock

Two officials of the Punjab cooperative federation Markfed have been dismissed from service for allegedly embezzling wheat stock worth about ₹3.1 crore and other irregularities.

Markfed has sought an FIR against the duo, identified as Lovepreet Singh, field officer (procurement), and Surinder Kumar, field officer (general).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The irregularities were unearthed after a committee at the district level and another from the head office physically verified the stock at the Guruharsahai office following reports of shortages.

The report submitted by the head office panel alleged that 19,659 bags of wheat crop of 2021-22 and another 4,273 bags of wheat crop of 2022-23 valued at ₹3.1 crore were found missing along with some other products, calling it a “clear case of breach of trust”.

While recommending an “exemplary punishment”, the report further stated: “It is also ordered that the gratuity, if any payable to these delinquent officials shall be adjusted towards the loss caused by them to Markfed on account of shortages/embezzlement… and remaining if any, shall be recovered from them by initiating legal proceedings against them.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Markfed managing director Ramvir said: “We cannot build an economy where corruption is the working capital; hence, such acts should be condemned and transparency should be reinstated with full force.” Meanwhile, on the MD’s directions, a complaint was lodged with the Ferozepur senior superintendent of police for registration of an FIR against the duo.