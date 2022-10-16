Two members of Bambiha group arrested from Mohali

Police on Saturday nabbed two gang members of Bambiha group and recovered two .32 bore pistols and four live cartridges from their custody here. The accused have been identified as Gurwinder Singh of Badali, Rupnagar and Gautam Kumar of Kurali.

They were arrested by the crime investigation agency (CIA) team supervised by Amandeep Singh Brar, SP, Investigation; Gursher Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Investigation and led by CIA inspector Shiv Kumar from village Goslan following the disclosure by their co-gang member Gurjant Singh alias Janta of Kurali.

Delhi Special Cell had earlier arrested Gurjant Singh alias Janta, following which he was brought here on transit remand by Mohali police. Police recovered five .32 Bore pistols along with four live cartridges from Gurjant. During interrogation, Gurjant revealed names of two more gang members including Gurwinder and Gautam of Bambiha group who were allegedly operational in the tri-city.

Criminal history of Gurjant

On January 30, 2022 Gurjant Singh along with his accomplices had snatched a Brezza car in front of Gharuan University on the directions of Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, who is currently residing in Spain and native of Morinda, Punjab and is the alleged leader of Bambiha Group.

On July 28 an accomplice of Gurjant was arrested along with Brezza car and a total of seven pistols were recovered from him, while Gurjant continued to remain absconding.

Meanwhile on August 29, Gurjant along with his accomplice Pargat Singh fired in Nalagarh court, H.P. on the direction of Gopi and Bhupinder Singh alias Bhupi Rana to attempt to release their gang members who allegedly killed SAD youth leader Vicky Midhukhera. Gurjant managed to flee the spot but was eventually arrested by Delhi Police.

“Both Gurwinder and Gautam are associates of Gurjant and they all worked for the Bambiha gang and followed the instructions of Gopi. They were earlier booked by Punjab Police in extortion cases and vehicle snatchings. We are now hopeful of nabbing their accomplices soon”, said SSP Soni. The weapons recovered from the aforesaid gangsters according to the police were sourced from Madhya Pradesh. DSP Gursher however shared that a few more operatives of the gang active here have been identified and they would soon be arrested.