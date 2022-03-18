Two men fire shots at advocate’s house in Zirakpur, ex-fiancee booked for ordering hit

Police have booked a 29-year-old woman after two men fired multiple shots at the house of her ex-fiance, allegedly at her behest, in Harmilap Nagar, Baltana, Zirakpur, in the wee hours of Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman, Shivani, a resident of Kalka, and the two unidentified shooters have been booked on the complaint of her ex-fiance, Aditya Badhwar, an advocate, who alleged that she hired the goons to get him killed.

Badhwar, 29, told the police that two masked men made a round of his house on a motorcycle at 1.55 am and returned again at 1.59 am. After issuing him threats, they fired around 10 bullets, that hit the wall, gate and a windowpane of his house, and fled the spot. Badhwar and his parents escaped unhurt.

The advocate said the shooters, one of whom was wearing a turban and another was limping, were captured in CCTV cameras.

Relationship turned sour over money

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his complaint, Badhwar stated that Shivani was his childhood friend and they had decided to get married in 2019. He even gave her family ₹10 lakh for the construction of their house in Kalka. But when he demanded the money back, their relationship turned sour and she called off the marriage.

On October 8, 2021, she got engaged to another man and even got a false case of snatching registered against him, which led to him losing his job of a legal adviser with a private firm. After getting bail in the case, he had filed a written complaint with the Mohali SSP.

He alleged Shivani’s acquaintances had attacked him and his father in Haryana’s Mandi Dabwali in December 2021 as well, following which an FIR was lodged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, on January 30 and then again on March 13, she threatened him over the phone to withdraw the case. He alerted the Baltana police about this, but they did not take any action, he alleged.

“On the victim’s complaint, we have booked Shivani and the unidentified shooters under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. We are verifying all allegations,” said Balwinder Singh, in-charge, Baltana police post.