Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two men involved in 50 cases of snatching land in Chandigarh Police net
chandigarh news

Two men involved in 50 cases of snatching land in Chandigarh Police net

The accused are Mohan Giri and Nekpal from whom the Chandigarh Police have recovered two gold chains and 34 mobile phones
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 10:31 PM IST
The two men were arrested by Chandigarh Police for their involvement in at least 50 cases of snatching and burglaries in the tricity. (Graphic for representational purpose)

Chandigarh Police’s operations cell has caught two Uttar Pradesh men for their involvement in at least 50 cases of snatching and burglaries in the tricity, with most incidents taking place in Mohali.

The accused are Mohan Giri, 23, who had been living in Mohali’s Abhipur, and Nekpal, 32, from whom two stolen gold chains and 34 mobile phones have been recovered. They were arrested from a naka installed in Manimajra on Tuesday.

Suja of Chandigarh’s Sector 47 had on August 5 complained that she was targeted by two men when she had gone for a morning walk. They came on a bike and took away my gold chain, she had told the police.

The police have recovered a gold chain broken in two parts from them, besides another chain believed to be stolen from Saroj. A native of Himachal Pradesh, Saroj was attacked when she was returning home from a park in Sector 34 recently.

RELATED STORIES

Mohan was also arrested in June 2013 for two cases of theft registered at the Kharar City police station. He was declared a proclaimed offender in July 2017 after he stopped appearing in the court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana: Seven juveniles among 14 arrested for snatchings, vehicle lifting

Paddy procurement in Mohali: Farmers should not be inconvenienced, directs DC

Covid: 14 new cases reported in tricity area

Ludhiana MC can now be reached on social media
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP