Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two men posing as sadhus dupe three women of jewellery, cash
chandigarh news

Two men posing as sadhus dupe three women of jewellery, cash

Accused tricked the women into believing they had special powers by pretending to bring a dead man back to life
The accused duo told the women that they would perform a ritual using their jewellery to rid them of their problems and bring good luck to their families. (REUTERS)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 01:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Three women were duped of their gold jewellery and cash on the pretext of bringing good luck to their families and ridding them of their problems by two persons at Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran on Sunday.

In her complaint to the police, Meena, a resident of Mauli Jagran, said she and her neighbours, Parbha and Raj Kumari, were on their way to Raipur Kalan to feed flour to ants on Sunday. As part of the belief, people feed flour to ants for the fulfilment of their wishes.

She said they were on their way to Raipur Kalan when they saw two men sitting under a tree and chanting mantras. The men tricked the women into believing that they had special powers by making a person unconscious, which the women thought had died, and then bringing him back to life.

The duo told the women that they would perform a ritual to rid them of their problems and at the same time, it would bring good luck to their families.

The men told them to keep their jewellery and purse under the tree and handed them a paper with something scribbled on it and asked the women to throw the same in the nearby forest. When the women came back, they found the accused had fled with their money and jewellery.

A case under Section 420 of the IPC has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

