Two mobile phones recovered from 2 inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail

The recoveries were made from the inmates during a surprise raid conducted at Ludhiana central Jail; police are conducting a probe into the case
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:26 AM IST
A case has been registered under the Prison Act against the two inmates. (HT file)

Two mobiles phones were recovered from two inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail during a surprise raid conducted on Tuesday morning.

The accused have been identified Satwinder Singh and Suraj Kumar.

Investigating officer Paramjit Singh said that assistant superintendent of central jail, Sukhdev Singh, told police that during a search of the barracks, one mobile phone was recovered from each of the accused. He added that an FIR has been registered against them under Section 52- A (1) of the Prison Act and a probe has been initiated.

