Two mobile snatchers arrested in Mohali

The Phase-8 police have arrested two men for snatching a pedestrian’s mobile phone in Mohali on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Iqbal Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, and Swaran Khan of Sohana. Seventeen mobile phones they had snatched and a stolen bike have been recovered from them.

The complainant, Anil Kumar, told police that his mobile phone was snatched at the Sector 68/69 lightpoint by two men on Wednesday. He said that he went to Kumbra village the next day and saw the snatchers trying to sell the mobile phone. He immediately informed the police and the duo was arrested.

They were produced in court and sent to two days in police remand. The accused revealed during questioning that they had been carrying out snatchings and thefts in the area for a long time.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

GRIID organises yoga competition

The Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID), Sector 31,organised a yoga competition for its students on Thursday, ahead of the upcoming International Day of Yoga. Around 100 students participated in the competition and learnt about the benefits of various asanas.

28 social entrepreneurs awarded

The Media Federation of India (MFI), Chandigarh chapter, in association with the Chandigarh Chapter of Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), honoured 28 social entrepreneurs on Thursday. President of MFI’s north India chapter, Rupesh Singh, said that the Entrepreneur and Achievers Award 2022 recognised the achievement of those who have contributed to society through their humanitarian work. Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan was the chief suest on the occasion.

Cycle rally held against drugs, stubble burning

The NCC unit of Gian Jyoti Institute Of Management And Technology in association with 3 Punjab Independent Coy NCC Ropar organised an anti drug/stubble burning cycle rally on Thursday. NCC cadets of Government College, Mohali, also participated in the rally.

Thieves strike at temple

Thieves struck at the Kali Mata Mandir in Sector 14, near Dhanas, and decamped with a donation box and jewellery. Rahul Gupta, senior vice-president of Kali Mata Mandir, Jungal Wali Seva Society, said that when the temple was opened at 5.30 am on Thursday morning, it was found that the lock of the door was broken and the donation box and two gold nose pins and a silver crown which adorned the deity were missing.

Man who stole 300 boxes of eggs arrested

Police have arrested a man who stole over 1,300 boxes of eggs worth ₹12 lakh in October last year. The accused has been identified as Narender Pal Singh from Dhir village in Anandpur Sahib, Ropar. A cheating case had been registered against him based on the complaint of Jarnail Singh from Mattanwala village in Panchkula, the owner of a transport company Mahadev Roadways. He said that on October 31, 2021, he got an order to transport 1,312 boxes of eggs from Panchkula to Assam. But, as he didn’t have a truck available, he got it arranged from Bhullar transports. He stated in the police complaint that after Narender, who was driving the truck, didn’t reach the delivery location even after five to six days, he called him but his phone was switched off.

ISB Mohali’s workshop on public policy for Meghalaya MLAs concludes

The Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business (ISB) , Mohali campus, organised a four-day leadership training programme for 28 MLAs from Meghalaya which concluded on Thursday. The participants of the “public policy workshop for legislators” also included three ministers in charge of key portfolios in the Meghalaya government. The sessions focused on policy challenges for India in general and Meghalaya in particular and gave the MLAs insights on research-oriented policy formulation and implementation through case studies, group assignments and team-building activities.