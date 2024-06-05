Two MP-elects have criminal cases against them

Two of the newly elected members of the parliament (MPs) from Punjab have police cases pending against them with one of them having 12 criminal cases of serious nature. Radical preacher Amritpal Singh.

The Independent electoral greenhorn and a radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh polled 4,04,430 votes from the panthic seat of Khadoor Sahib. He is currently lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh central prison along with his nine aides under the National Security Act (NSA).

In his written submission to the Election Commission, head of the controversial outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’, the 31-year-old is facing 11 criminal cases in Punjab and one in Dibrugarh for alleged unauthorised use of electronic gadgets in the prison.

According to his election papers, the newly elected MP is accused of attacking Ajnala police station in Amritsar in February last year. He has five FIRs against him in Jalandhar, four in Amritsar and one each, in Hoshiarpur, Moga and Assam.

He has six cases of Arms Act, two for giving provocative speeches in Moga and Amritsar, rash driving, trespassing and abduction when he had escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 8. He was arrested in Moga’s Rode village on April 23 last year. As per Amritpal, no charges have been framed against him in any of the cases in Punjab and Assam.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has two police cases against him under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. As per Hayer’s affidavit, these cases were registered against him by the Chandigarh police while holding protests in the state capital in 2020.