Two new cases of Covid detected in Ludhiana

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district in the last 24 hours. As on Saturday, the district was left with 11 active cases. Of these, 10 Covid patients are under home isolation while one is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Other stories in brief

Unidentified woman’s body fished out of canal

Ludhiana An unidentified woman’s body was fished out of Sidhwan Canal near Pakhowal Road canal bridge on Saturday. Locals had discovered the body in the afternoon and informed the police, following which divers were called in. Model Town SHO sub-inspector Madhu Bala said the deceased appears to be around 18 or 19 years old but her identity is yet to be ascertained. No injury marks were found on the body. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

Two phones recovered from observation home

Ludhiana Two mobile phones were recovered from the Shimlapuri observation home during a special checking on Friday. A case under Section 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act has been registered against unidentified persons on the complaint of the observation home’s superintendent. Earlier on November 22, 2021, two damaged Apple i-phones were recovered from this observation home.

Congress councillors meet mayor

Ludhiana Eyeing municipal elections scheduled for next year, Congress councillors from Ludhiana West, led by former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, conducted a meeting with mayor Balkar Sandhu at his camp office on Saturday. Councillors, including Gagandeep Singh Bhalla (Sunny), Mamta Ashu, Maharaj Raji, Pankaj Kaka, Hari Singh Brar, Amrit Varsha Rampal, Dilraj Singh among others, were present in the meeting. Bhalla said they discussed on need to expedite development works.

AAP doing politics on Chandigarh: BJP

Ludhiana The district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and state government of befooling the residents by stating that the implementation of central services rules will dilute the state’s claim on Chandigarh. Addressing a press conference at BJP’s district office near Clock Tower on Saturday, BJP district president Pushpinder Singal alleged that AAP is raising the issue of Chandigarh to divert attention.

