Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two non-local labourers shot at, injured in Pulwama: Police

Two non-local labourers shot at, injured in Pulwama: Police

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 25, 2022 12:54 AM IST

Police and Army cordoned off the area and started a search operation to track down the militants responsible for the attack

Representational image.
Representational image.
ByHT Correspondent

Srinagar: In yet another attack on the non-local labourers, militants fired at and injured two non-local labourers in the Pulwama district.

Police said the targeted attack took place in Ratnipora village on Saturday evening. “Terrorists fired upon & injured 02 outside labourers at Kharpora Ratnipora in #Pulwama. They have been shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. Identified as Shamshad S/O Islam Shiekh & Faizan Qasri S/O Fayaz Qadri, R/O Batya Zila Bihar,” tweeted J&K police spokesman soon after the attack.

Police and Army cordoned off the area and started a search operation to track down the militants responsible for the attack.

Last week, police claimed that three terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were arrested who were involved in the killing of a non-local labourer in Bandipore district last month.

Police said the arrested associates were in touch with Pakistan-based handler Babar and the aim of this targeted attack was to create panic among the non-locals working in the area.

Last month, a 19-year-old Mohammad Amrez from Madhepura Besarh, Bihar, was attacked near his rented accommodation in Sumbal. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Police had earlier said that two militants were killed in an encounter in Nowgam, Srinagar, and were involved in the attack on a non-local labourer from West Bengal on August 2 in Pulwama.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out