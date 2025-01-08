Two of Bambiha gang arrested after police encounter in Punjab’s Faridkot

Two members of the Davinder Bambiha gang were arrested after an exchange of fire near Bir Sikhan Wala village in Jaito sub division of Faridkot district late on Tuesday. A policeman showing a bullet mark on the police vehicle after Tuesday night’s encounter near Bir Sikhan Wala village in Jaito sub division as Faridkot SSP Pragya Jain looks on. (HT Photo)

The accused, Sukhjit Singh of Romana Albel Singh village and Harmandeep Singh of Behbal Kalan in Faridkot district, were caught with two pistols. Both the accused are close aides of category-A gangster Harsimranjit Singh, alias Sema Behbal, of the Bambiha gang. He faces 26 criminal cases.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Jain said that a team of the crime investigation agency (CIA) of Jaito was conducting a check when they saw two suspicious persons arriving in a Toyota Fortuner. “When signalled to stop, the duo attempted to flee and opened fire on the police. Three bullets hit the police vehicle. In retaliation, police opened fire and caught the accused. Two illicit weapons were recovered from them,” she said.

Two policemen suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Both the accused were wanted in a case registered under the Arms Act on September 28 last year. Sukhjit faces a case under the NDPS Act, too, while Harmandeep was booked for dacoity last year.