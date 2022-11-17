Two Punjab gangsters arrested for killing Dera follower in Kotkapura

A week after six assailants shot dead Pardeep Singh, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases, Punjab Police arrested two shooters, Manpreet Singh Manni and Bhupinder Singh Goldy, in Hoshiarpur.

With the arrest of the duo, who belong to Faridkot district, five of the six accused have been caught and a search is on for the sixth shooter.

Manni and Goldy belong to the Punjab-based module of Canada-based Goldy Brar’s gang, while the three shooters of the Haryana module, including two juveniles, were arrested from Patiala by the Delhi Police special cell in less than 24 hours of the murder on November 10.

One held for providing logistic support

Announcing the breakthrough, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav tweeted on Thursday that the Manni and Goldy were arrested from Hoshiarpur in an operation conducted jointly by the Faridkot and Hoshiarpur police teams along with counter intelligence (CI) members of Jalandhar police.

“Faridkot police have also arrested Baljit Singh, alias Manna, for providing logistic support to three shooters from the Haryana module,” the DGP said.

Gangster Goldy Brar is mastermind: DGP

Yadav said that Goldy Brar, an accomplice of fugitive Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is the mastermind in the crime.

Police sources said the modules were being handled independently by Goldy Brar.

“Special teams were hunting them for the Punjab module gangsters after leads based on intelligence inputs. They were finally caught in Hoshiarpur,” a police official said.

Pardeep Singh was an accused in two cases of sacrilege after a ‘bir’ of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village on June 1, 2015, and after torn pages of a ‘bir’ were found scattered near Bargari gurdwara on October 12, 2015. Out on bail in the cases, he was shot dead in his shop in Kotkapura town of Faridkot district on November 10.

