Two succumb to contagion, 35 test positive in Ludhiana

Two coronavirus patients succumbed while 35 others tested positive for the infection in Ludhiana on Monday.

A 51-year-old man of Talwandi Kalan and a 56- year-old woman of Gill village lost the battle to the virus, taking the district’s death toll to 2,083.

Ludhiana’s case count stands at 86,923, of which 84,475 patients have recovered and 365 cases remain active.

Currently, 11 patients are on ventilator support.

The fresh cases included 13 patients with influenza-like symptoms and eight patients from outpatient departments.

One new black fungus case reported

A local resident was among the two persons diagnosed with mucormycosis (black fungus) in the district on Monday.

As many as 142 black fungus cases have been detected in the district so far, of which 34 cases are active, while eight people have lost their life.

Ludhiana DC directs 25 hospitals to set up their own PSA oxygen units

To combat any crisis due to shortage of the oxygen in the possible third wave of the Covid pandemic, Ludhiana DC Varinder Kumar Sharma has asked 25 hospitals, including 24 private health institutions, to set up their own pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants soon.

In a letter to the medical superintendents of these 25 hospitals, DC Sharma said these plants will help in meeting oxygen requirement during the third wave and would make these hospitals generate oxygen independently.

“Taking in the view experience of the second wave, we have to better prepared to deal with the virus. So these hospitals have to establish the oxygen plants immediately before the advent of the third wave,” he added.

The DC said with the installation of PSA units, the load on district administration and vendors supplying liquid medical oxygen would minimise and smaller hospitals can be supplied the life-saving gas as per their requirement.

Among these hospitals are Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Christian Medical College and Hospital, Satguru Partap Singh Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Deep Hospital, Mohan Dai Oswal Hospital, Aastha Kidney Hospital, AIMC Bassi, Arora Neuro Hospital, Aykai Hospital, civil hospital, Deepak Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Guru Nanak Hospital, Jain Hospital in Khanna, Ludhiana Mediways, Mahal Hospital, Orison/Conjoint Hospital, Pancham Hospital, Prolife Hospital, Raghunath Hospital, Shri Krishna Hospital, Sidhu Hospital Doraha and Verma Multispecialty Hospital.